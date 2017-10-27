× Expand Mike Derks as Balsac the Jaws of Death, center, along with Mattron at the 2017 Gwar B-Q (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

Mike Derks, the long-tenured rhythm guitar player of the Richmond-based heavy metal band GWAR has developed a life-threatening bone marrow disorder, according to a statement released by the musician yesterday.

Derks, whose stage name is BälSäc the Jaws 'o Death, is suffering from myelofibrosis, a rare disorder that disrupts the normal production of blood cells. In the statement Derks explained that he was stricken with fatigue and anemia during this summer’s Vans Warped Tour. After a diagnosis at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, the guitarist was presented with a single option for treatment: a bone marrow transplant.

The procedure isn’t without risk, and the guitarist is looking at over a year of recovery time, during which his immune system will be “practically nonexistent.” Derks states he hopes to get treatment early next year, but before that he will take his place on stage October through December on GWAR’s tour for “The Blood of Gods,” their latest record.

Derks will monitor his health at different labs along the tour, though he will likely have to leave at least once to receive an essential blood transfusion. The guitarist is taking the diagnosis in stride, and says he looks forward to “the curative effect [the road] can have on my soul,” and that, with the support of others, “I will beat this.”

Derks’ statement also announced his partnership with the Love Hope Strength Foundation, an organization that uses rock concerts to help cancer patients and raise awareness. Derks encouraged people to join the International Bone Marrow Registry, to help the thousands who need bone marrow transplants.