Boney James Headlines RVA Smooth Jazz Fest

After a quarter century creating genre-straddling, award-winning music, saxophonist and composer Boney James is still at it, and his sound is as fresh as ever. Known for his soulful blending of R&B with smooth jazz sounds and his dynamic stage persona, James released his 16th LP, "Honestly," last year. On Sunday, April 8, at the Carpenter Theatre, he'll perform songs from that album (including the quietly sexy "Low and Slow" and the contemplative title track, featuring songstress Avery Sunshine), as well as his top hits over the years when he headlines the second annual RVA Smooth Jazz Fest. Here, the four-time Grammy nominated musician speaks on his creative process, his love for '70s soul music and which contemporary music makers catch his ear.

Richmond magazine: You've said that jazz saxophonist Grover Washington Jr. was one of your earliest influences. What about his music moves you?

Boney James: I was a young sax player in the ‘70s, and I just loved playing the horn. A lot of people tried to push me toward imitating classic jazz players — Charlie Parker, Lester Young, etc. But I loved R&B. Grover came along with “Mister Magic” in 1975, and that was just like a revelation to me, that jazz and R&B could mix together.

RM: Which other artists have inspired you?

BJ: Back when I was getting into it, when I was 12 or 14, there were a lot of great bands. Stevie Wonder was and is my idol. Ronnie Laws, Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield. The late ‘70s was a great time for music.

RM: Many people came to know you during your years touring with singer Morris Day. What was that experience like?

BJ: At the time it was a real gift; I had been delivering pizza, trying to figure out how to break into the music business. So it was awesome. I played with him for five years, and it was a great intro into the music business. I learned a lot from him: how to be an entertainer, how to cultivate a unique stage presence. But it was a bit frustrating, because I was playing the keyboard in that band, and didn't get to play the sax. That let me know that I wanted to create my own music and not just play other people’s. I ran into Morris a few years back in Ohio, and it was nice. He said he was proud of me.

RM: Your 16th album, "Honestly," debuted last year to critical acclaim. What keeps your music fresh after so many years of creating and performing?

BJ: Well, I think it's a lot of hard work, a lot of inspiration ... luck? [Laughs] Every time I make a record, I want it to sound fresh, so I put a lot of effort into not repeating myself, and accepting new ideas. … I won't put it out unless I love it. I want it to sound like new ideas, and to show evolution.

RM: What's your process?

BJ: Every time I write a record, I sort of go into a period where I don't feel creative at all, but then I start collecting ideas. I'll put them down into the voice memo recorder on my phone, then I'll put them in the computer. … As I listen to them over the months, it picks up steam and moves faster and faster, and before you know it, you have a record. It's sort of mysterious, but it keeps happening. Every few years I get the urge to make something new, and I build on that. … I turn the idea into an arrangement, turn the arrangement into a song, turn the song into a record. It's hours and hours of work condensed down into 45 minutes of music.

RM: You've worked with popular R&B artists, like Angie Stone and Anthony Hamilton. Which new artists impress you?

BJ: Oh, my god, there's a lot. I like Syd from The Internet, I think she's cool. I like Jhené Aiko; I think her kind of voice with my saxophone would make an interesting sound.

RM: Richmond is a city with deep roots, and is also evolving. Does the character of a city influence how you play there?

BJ: I really only connect with the people in a city. I rarely have time to absorb the town that I’m in; I'm very focused on the audience. Every town’s audience has its own flavor; Richmond's is boisterous, energetic, it's awesome. I can't wait.

Boney James headlines the RVA Smooth Jazz Fest at the Carpenter Theatre Sunday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Roy Ayers and Tom Browne.