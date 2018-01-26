Museum Honors Longtime Employee as 'Human Exhibit'

The newest exhibit at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia lives and breathes and has been there for 20 years. Mary Lauderdale, visitor services manager at the museum, was surprised by colleagues and friends of the museum last week with a celebration of her “meritorious and unselfish service.” The museum’s board also designated the Philadelphia native as a “permanent human exhibit." Today, Lauderdale was presented with a painting and poem by local artists Jerome W. Jones Jr. and Jeromyah Jones that could possibly serve as a stand-in on days that she, herself, is not on display. Here, Lauderdale talks with us about the museum, her adopted hometown and why you should come see the other exhibits.

RIchmond magazine: What did you do when you read that you were being called a human exhibit?

Lauderdale: I laughed! I’m honored. I am probably, when I look throughout the years, the one continuous thing that’s been here. Boards change, directors change, volunteers change and I’m still here.

RM: How did you come to work at the museum?

Lauderdale: I moved to Richmond in 1995, after I was here about six or eight months, and I watching the 12 o’clock news. One of the newscasters said something about the Black History Museum needed volunteers. I said, “There’s a black history museum? They need volunteers?” So I called the number and they had an orientation. Then [after] I was here about two years, at that point, the then-director came to me and he said that he had an opening for a part-time employee for six months. And so that was January 1998, and within six to eight months, he had moved on to another job.

RM: And you’re still here.

Lauderdale: I’m still here. From that became full-time [employment], and that became 20 years.

RM: Why have you stayed here so long?

Lauderdale: Because I love it. Honestly, because I love it. It’s transitioned a lot. Through the years, I’ve seen directors come and go, I’ve seen it being on the verge of being something bigger as each year goes by and I wanted to be a part of it. I enjoy meeting people, I enjoy talking to people, I enjoy learning black history — everything I know I learned as an adult and I keep learning. It’s just been a joy for me.

RM: Why should people come visit the museum?

Lauderdale: Because it's the best kept secret – still – in Richmond.