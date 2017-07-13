× Expand A clay model of the Maggie L. Walker monument, to be unveiled at Broad and Adams streets on Saturday, July 15 (Photo courtesy Richmond Public Art Commission)

After nearly two decades of community efforts, a statue memorializing Maggie L. Walker will be unveiled on the anniversary of her birthday, Saturday, July 15.

One of Richmond’s most famous residents, and a well-known advocate of equality for African-Americans and women, Maggie Lena Walker was a woman of many firsts. Building an independent benevolent society into St. Luke Penny Savings Bank around the turn of the 20th century, she became the first female bank president of any race in the United States. Additionally, Walker was a founding member of Richmond’s NAACP chapter and resided in, helped build up and supported the historically black neighborhood of Jackson Ward, into which Walker's new monument, located at the intersection of Broad and Adams streets, will serve as a gateway.

Supervising park director at the Maggie L. Walker Historical Site and a member of the monument site selection team, Ajena Rogers has been involved with the project since 2014. Despite some controversy over the removal of a large oak tree from the selected site, Rogers believes the location to be perfect — not only because of its visibility, but also its historical significance.

“The Broad Street site was selected as the best site for several reasons, but I think the biggest thing is, historically, Broad Street was the dividing line between black Richmond and white Richmond,” says Rogers. "You see her statue at that site, and people will know this is a gateway to what you can find further in Jackson Ward. Mrs. Walker will be that beacon, saying, 'Come on in, come on in and see it.' "

Ellyn Parker, the city’s public art coordinator, says the monument has been a labor of love for the community for many years, and she is excited to see it finally erected.

“I think Maggie Walker was an amazing woman, and a good reflection of the city,” says Parker. “This is something members of our community have been working towards since 1999.”

Amid recent scrutiny of Richmond’s many memorials dedicated to white male Confederates, the Walker commemoration stands out not only as being the first statue dedicated to a woman, but a disabled woman of color at that, says Parker.

Rogers hopes this memorial will be the first in a series of many encompassing the diversity of Richmond’s history, and is excited to see people rediscovering Walker’s significance.

“What is happening in Richmond is we, as a community, are looking the variety of stories that the people here have to tell, and by hearing all of those voices, it makes a much richer story,” she says. “[Maggie Walker] is not necessarily a person on a pedestal; she had some troubles, she had faults, but still she managed to push her way through. I think that's inspiring. You have a person who didn't have it easy, but she persevered.”

× Expand An artist's rendering of the Maggie Walker memorial (Image courtesy Richmond Public Arts Commission)

The statue will be unveiled on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. to coincide with the 153rd anniversary of Walker’s birth, at the intersection of West Broad and Adams streets. In attendance will be Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, statue designer Toby Mendez, and family and community members who worked to get the memorial project completed.

After the unveiling a slew of events will be offered, including guided tours of the Maggie L. Walker Historical Site in Jackson Ward, as well as special events hosted by local businesses and museums like The Valentine, Black History & Cultural Center of Virginia, Max’s On Broad, Virginia Repertory Theatre, Studio Two Three, and UntoldRVA, who will have installations with information on Walker on display between Adams and Second streets.