Watts Up Richmond

In 1901, President Theodore Roosevelt activated the illumination of an “Eiffel Tower” astride Jefferson and Broad streets, via telegraph from the White House, setting carnival sideshows, trapeze artists wearing incandescent lamps, trick cyclists, horse shows and mock battles into motion.

Also that night, participants enjoyed attractions including Streets of India, the Moorish Palace, Streets of All Nations and the Crystal Maze. Mrs. Murphy, a monkey, ascended in a balloon basket, and a “wonder dog” named Jimmy dove from a high perch into a tank at Fourth and Broad streets. This was the “Electric Carnival,” held downtown along Broad and its tributary roads.

More than a century later, with inspiration drawn from the 1901 festivities, is InLight, created a decade ago by the 1708 Gallery and realized through collaborative partnerships. InLight brightens up Broad from 7 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 3.

The juried exhibition of light, sound and image features 22 projects, four community partners and three curated efforts, plus artists from Canada and Mexico. InLight 2017’s juror is Nat Trotman, curator of performance and media at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

InLight remains free and open to the public. This year’s local participants include the Afrikana Independent Film Festival, CodeVA, Studio Two Three and Tyler Rhodes.

1708 Gallery board member Emily Smith says that in some years, choices of what part of town to light up caused discussion among the board. But this 10th iteration brought unanimity. It also has several tough acts to follow.

The InLight of Sept. 5, 2008, along Broad Street, came close to a washout. A downpour delayed the march of the Wearable Art competition, but as though someone pulled a lever, the rains halted. Among the notable pieces of that night was “Light House_1: Jackson Ward,” assembled by the team of architect/artist Peter Culley. Culley recreated a Jackson Ward town house that seemed stuck in time — a historical after-image.

In 1901, a Friday-morning children’s parade, “escorted by bands and military,” wended down Broad to Capitol Square, culminating in a “Jubilee Concert” of 3,000 children. As is custom, a children’s handmade lantern parade begins the night this year. No monkeys will be sent aloft.

This year InLight will brighten up Richmond’s Arts District (around Broad Street from Belvidere to Second) from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Nov. 3. Free. 1708gallery.org/inlight