Global Fashions on Runway in RVA

× Expand Tim Reid Productions

See fashions from international and local designers late this afternoon as part of the "A Taste of Summer" showcase, a fundraiser for students pursuing work in television and film.

The third annual fashion show is at RVA Eventspace, 1 E. Fourth St., from 4 to 6 p.m., and tickets are $35 to $50, with net proceeds benefiting the Legacy Media Institute, founded by actor/producer Tim Reid with his wife, Daphne, which helps young people develop the skills needed for the film and television industry.

During an interview with Richmond magazine, "Virginia Currents" host, fashion designer and photographer Daphne Reid highlighted some of what the audience will see.

RM: Why did you decided to return to the fashion industry? Reid: “My husband made me do it ... he decided to have a fundraiser for his Legacy Media Institute and he said, 'Let's have a fashion show, and you’re going to make a line for the fashion show.' "

RM: Is it true your husband, Tim, is a model in this show? How did this come about?

Reid: “I made one men's design, and he is going to have it on ... and now he’s proud of it because he’s talking about it.”

RM: Tell me about some of the designers featured in this show.

Reid: "It's international this year, so we have designers from India, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Latinx communities. Bernard L. Moore Jr. will return will his swimsuits. We have names like Kaushal Vishu, an Indian designer; Rodney Alexander, a Caribbean designer; Lakisha Greene of House of Le'laMone' who is a Richmond local; Brehon Williams, a native of Chesapeake, Va. We also have a jewelry line coming from Puerto Rico, and Jacqueline Chase Hudson with the plus-size section."

Parking for the event is in the lot on Hull between Fourth and Fifth streets. For more information, visit Eventbrite.