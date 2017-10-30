The Color of Healing

× Expand "The Things I Could Tell" is an exhibition at VCUarts' Anderson Gallery calling attention to therapy for Iraq War veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. (Photo courtesy Anderson Gallery)

Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal brings attention to the mental health of veterans of the Iraq war in the exhibition “The Things I Could Tell ...” at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Anderson Gallery. First realized for ArtPace San Antonio, Texas, in 2015, the light-based installation mimics chromotherapy, a treatment that uses seven colors — in immersive lighting, clothing and food choices — to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I think the health of a veteran is the health of a nation,” Bilal says, noting that many veterans return home suffering from a condition that manifests itself much later.

Visitors to the exhibition choose the color of light in the room, which is empty except for a wall and small glass busts of late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. The busts are meant to be a bridge between Iraqi and American audiences.

“I wanted [to include] the symbol of why Iraqi and many [other] veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder,” Bilal says.

An associate professor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Bilal has presented other politically charged works, such as “Shoot an Iraqi: Art, Life and Resistance Under the Gun” (2007) and “Virtual Jihadi” (2008). In 2010, he had a camera surgically implanted into his head to record everything he encountered for a year (2010), for a performance called with “3rdi.”

“In the past, I really was screaming to raise awareness about Iraq,” Bilal says. “The body was logical to use because I wanted to not only conceptually touch people but have people’s bodies be a part of this dialogue.”

The exhibition is part of a series of events for the 2017 Hamad bin Khalifa Symposium on Islamic Art hosted by Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, VCUarts Qatar, and the Qatar Foundation.

“The Things I Could Tell …” opens Nov. 1 at VCUarts' Anderson Gallery, with an opening reception Friday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. The installation will be on view through January 6, 2018.