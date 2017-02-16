All in the Family

× 1 of 5 Expand Oil paintings on television screens by Noah Scalin; clockwise from top left, Mica, Mim, Chuck and Noah. (Photos courtesy Glave Kocen Gallery) × 2 of 5 Expand "Witness: Hamilton Glass," stickers on panel by Noah Scalin. (Photos courtesy Glave Kocen Gallery) × 3 of 5 Expand "Filed 'B' " collage with vintage paper, fiber and metal fragments by Chuck Scalin. (Photo courtesy Glave Kocen Gallery) × 4 of 5 Expand "The Magician," digital photography by Mica Scalin (Photo courtesy Glave Kocen Gallery) × 5 of 5 Expand Examples of Mim Golub's "Mona" collage-altered postcards (Photos courtesy Glave Kocen Gallery) Prev Next

Glave Kocen Gallery's latest exhibition is a group show; along with gallery space, the featured artists also share genes. Three generations of the Richmond-based Scalin family of artists, including Noah Scalin; his mother, Mim Golub; father, Chuck Scalin; and sister Mica Scalin — with the last-minute addition of works by Noah's 3-year-old daughter — have joined together to create a series of multimedia art, fittingly titled "Family Room."

Among the art in the "Family Room" exhibition: detailed collages and other pieces from Chuck, photography from Mica, altered dadaist postcards from Mim, and a mixed-media series of work from Noah, plus a couple of tempera paintings from Noah's daughter, Zinn.

Chuck, the family patriarch who was formerly assistant chairman of Virginia Commonwealth University's Communication Arts and Design Department, conceived the idea for the show at the Glave Kocen Gallery, where the exhibit is on view through Feb. 25. As gallery owner BJ Kocen describes, “As [Chuck] was coming through the front door he was going to ask about a solo exhibit, but, while looking at the large walls in the studio, he ... formulated a plan for his family exhibit.”

Noah and the rest of the Scalin clan are strong supporters of collaboration, although the works in the exhibit are individual creations by each family member.

“There's no real visual continuity between the work of each person; each of us has a strong individual vision, and yet it all looks good together,” Noah says. But the best part about working with his family? “My 3-year-old daughter was added to my work in the show at the last moment. This makes it an even more unique since now it's three generations of my family.”

The family of artists also are jacks-of-all-trades, pursuing multiple creative side projects in addition to creating art. Noah and sister Mica are business partners, running the art and innovation consultancy Another Limited Rebellion, and are expecting a release of their co-authored book "Creative Spirit: Six Thirty-Day Challenges to Jumpstart Your Creativity" in April. Chuck and Mim published the artistic book “Artists Coloring Book Volume 2” in 2016.

Noah, named the first-ever artist-in-residence at VCU's School of Business last year, says of the exhibition's reception thus far, “What folks discovered was that we're extremely supportive of one another's practices. As much as my sister and I were influenced by our parents' practice growing up, our parents have also been influenced by our own working methods.”

"Family Room" will be on display through Feb. 25 at Glave Kocen Gallery, 1620 W. Main St.