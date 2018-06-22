(Re-) Raising the Roof

× Expand "Jamel Cleaning His Church, VA," by photographer Susan Worsham, is among the images available at this weekend's art auction. This image was taken in the church where Oakwood Arts is based. (Image courtesy Oakwood Arts + P35 Gallery)

In early May, Shannon Castleman and volunteers at the Oakwood Arts + P35 Gallery heard some loud chirping coming from the ceiling of their Church Hill building on P Street. A loud crash followed the bird sounds, as a tile fell from the ceiling, along with a small bird that landed (safely) on one of the pews of the former church. After the bird was removed by animal control professionals, it became clear there was another problem — parts of the roof were collapsing. Until repairs can be made, Oakwood’s programs are being held at coffee shops and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

“The building is really in a great location, and it has a lot of history,” says Castleman, executive director of Oakwood. It’s … a unique space that is well-suited for us.” It also suits the arts center that a previously scheduled auction, whose proceeds will benefit the organization, will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Candela Books + Gallery, 214 W. Broad St.

Works from Oakwood Arts mentors, volunteers and board members will be sold in a silent auction, and photography, paintings and drawings from a diverse group of international artists will be available through a live auction.

All of the proceeds benefit Oakwood Arts programs, such as their digital and analog photography workshops and their storytelling project. Many of these programs took place at the P Street location. Castleman says the roof repairs may cost $3,500 to $5,000. It's clear that she doesn't want to leave the building for good.

“The neighbors and the community have history with that building,” she says. “For that building to become condos or something else, rather than a stabilizing gathering place in this awesome neighborhood that we are in, it would be a real shame.”

Saturday's auction is sold out, but there other ways to help this nonprofit arts group. Click here to learn more or donate.