A Fierce Fundraiser

× Expand "Existing Here" by Kelly U. Johnson is one of the works for sale at the Intersectional Wonder Women Art Show at The HofGarden on May 2. (Photo courtesy show organizers)

They may not be the Justice League, but the artists behind the Intersectional Wonder Women Art Show are ready to make a difference to help people in need. More than 20 artists will auction off their work at a May 2 event at The HofGarden to raise money for Safe Harbor, a nonprofit that helps survivors of sex trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence reintegrate into the community.

“The show is made up of a variety of sculptures, multimedia and illustrations, and everything will be available to purchase,” says Sylvia Mallory, who came up with the idea for the show with her husband last year.

The term “intersectional” refers to “analytical framework to study the systems of oppression and how they work,” according to a statement from Kortenay C. Gardiner, a member of Team Wonder Women, the collective of artists who put the show together. Gardiner explains the motivation for the show: “So we can challenge, subvert and effect change — improving conditions for women and rejecting the erasure of anyone — to consciously favor inclusion and to consciously seek to hear voices that are not traditionally centered or heard so as to better understand our reality and envision a better future."

Prices of the artworks range from $40 to $600, and 20 percent of art sales will go to Safe Harbor.

The Intersectional Wonder Women Art Show happens Wednesday, May 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. at The HofGarden, 2818 W, Broad St. A $10 donation is requested.