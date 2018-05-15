× Expand Artist and dancer Twila Jane Sikorsky, along with her son, Meechi, are among the subjects featured in the "IdentityRVA!" photography exhibition at Crossroads Art Center. (Photo by Kim Brundage)

“IdentityRVA! Exploring Our Humanity,” opening Friday, May 18, at Crossroads Art Center, is a thought-provoking photography exhibition showcasing the diversity of women in Richmond. The photos are the work of local photographer Kim Brundage and include women of different races, religions and gender/sexual identities.

Brundage says she became a headshot photographer to change the way her clients saw themselves. She also began speaking to middle school children and other groups about body confidence. This exhibition takes her mission a step further by aiming to change how the rest of the world sees women.

The natural, almost candid shots are accented by video interviews that reveal how the women pictured define themselves, what they’d like others to know about them and their own misconceptions about people. Visitors have the opportunity to answer some of these same questions for themselves and share their responses at the end of the exhibit.

With "IdentityRVA!" Brundage hopes to bridge divides and foster understanding. “I’m not trying to make it controversial. I’m trying to make it approachable for so many different people,” she says.

“Identity RVA! Exploring Our Humanity” runs May 18 through July 8 at Crossroads Art Center, 2016 Staples Mill Road, 804-278-8950.