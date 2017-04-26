First Impressions: The ICA at VCU

× 1 of 2 Expand A rendering of the Broad Street entrance of the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU (image courtesy Steven Holl Architechts/ICA at VCU) × 2 of 2 Expand The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU's director, Lisa Freiman, presented a slideshow detailing the vision and plans for the institution in conjunction with a press tour on Tuesday, April 25. (Photo by Samantha Willis) Prev Next

The Institute for Contemporary Art is, according to Director Lisa Freiman, the most "ambitious, complicated" building ever constructed in the commonwealth. Contributor Gary Robertson dives deep into the construction process, financials and leadership vision behind the $41 million institution, which is scheduled to open Oct. 28, in this feature from our May 2017 issue. On Tuesday, April 25, Richmond magazine Senior Writer Harry Kollatz Jr., R•Home Editor Jessica Ronky Haddad and Richmond magazine Arts & Entertainment Editor Samantha Willis attended a media briefing and hard-hat tour of the new facility; here are their first impressions.

× Expand R•Home Editor Jessica Ronky Haddad, Richmond magazine Arts & Entertainment Editor Samantha Willis, and Richmond magazine Senior Writer Harry Kollatz Jr., after a tour of the in-progress Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU (Photo by Paula Peters Chambers)

The History of the Site

The Richmond to Ashland Electric Railway began operations in 1907 from a terminal at 814 W. Broad St. The construction of an elevated trestle wiped away structures between Broad and Moore streets in Carver. After the addition of a mid-20th-century covering with corrugated metal that helped preserve the Neo-Classical facade, and serving as offices for the Richmond Glass Co., it is today the VCUArts gallery and studio facility, The Depot, where, with rain rushing against the roof, we heard of the ICA’s beginnings.

The ICA at VCU aspires to serve as a cultural beacon and landmark for the busy corner of Broad and Belvidere. This part of town, for most of the 19th century and after, was characterized by trains, streetcars and traffic, both automotive and pedestrian. And the ICA stands upon the footprint of a Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac Railway passenger station named after a nearby razed mansion whose last waggish owner, Judge Dabney Carr — commenting on what was then the distance from downtown — dubbed it Elba, for Napoleon’s island exile.

After Marshall Street’s right of way necessitated razing Elba Station, the name lingered in the public mind. The former Elba acreage became a park and a school that at first served white and then African American students.

× Expand Elba Station was located at Broad Street between Pine and Belvidere streets. This photo shows the last train to leave the station, January 6, 1919. (Photo courtesy The Valentine, Cook Collection)

But also, catty-corner from the ICA at Grace and Belvidere, at the beginning of the 20th century stood a rattletrap house requisitioned by Major James Dooley (of Maymont note) for the Arts Club of Richmond (1895-1919). [The Dooley family is getting its due with a history of their influence on Richmond and a book launch Wednesday evening at the Page Bond Gallery.]

There, Dooley’s niece Nora Houston and her eventual “intimate friend” Adéle Clark took classes and later taught appreciation of modern work and artistic techniques to (mostly female) Richmonders. Clark studied in New York City and Houston in Paris, and they returned home to share their knowledge. One of their young students lamented in an undated essay Richmond’s lack of art education and a suitable place to exhibit contemporary work. The writer, in a tone of near-exasperation, describes how some citizens of means traveled to experience culture abroad while they couldn’t be bothered to support such endeavors at home.

× Expand The Richmond Art Club, at Belvidere and Grace streets, where art and appreciation classes were taught from 1895-1919. Maj. James Dooley of Maymont owned the house. (Image courtesy VCU James Branch Cabell Library, Special Collections & Archives)

The essayist continues, “Have they no love for beauty; for beauty of nature, of life, of love, of passions, expressed in deep feeling, straight from the heart of the artist? Do they wish to crush the rising passion from the souls of the talented?” The name written on the upper right corner of each page: Theresa Pollak, who was under Clark’s and Houston’s tutelage from 1912-1917.

× Expand Theresa Pollak in 1971 (Photo courtesy VCU James Branch Cabell Library, Special Collections & Archives)

Pollak grew up to teach the first college-level art classes for what became the VCU School of the Arts, out of which the ICA sprung.

The enduring legacy of the school’s artist-practitioner teachers is evident throughout Richmond and far beyond. One of its former students, and teachers, was the recently deceased Bill Fisher and the late Jerry Donato, with a retrospective exhibition up at the Reynolds Gallery. The late Bev Reynolds, that space's founder, sought the ICA'S creation and lived to see the early stages.

On Tuesday's tour, we learned, too, that a 1920s Colonial Revival apartment building behind the ICA and facing Grace Street is to be removed for that old Richmond bugaboo — parking. But the transformation of this corner of town is ongoing. – Harry Kollatz Jr.

The Architecture

× 1 of 2 Expand The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU takes shape at the corner of Broad and Belvidere streets. (Photo by Chris Utley/Gilbane Building Company) × 2 of 2 Expand Rendering of the entry forum (Photo courtesy Steven Holl Architects/Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU) Prev Next

While the ICA building is still very much an active construction site, our hard-hat tour provided a glimpse into the architectural surprises that await. What’s most striking at first is that the building seems much more spacious on the inside than it appears from the street, with a soaring atrium and entry points from both Belvidere Street (the “city” entrance) and Pine Street (the “campus” entrance). The first floor is also home to a spacious gallery named for the late Richmond gallerist Beverly Reynolds as well as a café, gift shop and a 240-seat theater. A large outdoor garden, or “Thinking Field,” is sure to be a popular gathering spot.