Going Once ...

Carytown’s Chasen Galleries now holds online auctions. Planning to hold one auction a month, Gallery Director Jeff Timlin says they’re a great way to obtain collectible art at a competitive price.

Prospective buyers may download the free Chasen Galleries Auctions app (Google Play | App Store) on their mobile device to set up an account. The app also provides access to future auctions (you register for each auction individually), updates on auction activity and the price items are going for.

“I think [the auctions] just make it a fun avenue for people to collect some cool art,” Timlin says.