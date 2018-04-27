A Really Big Show

× Expand Artworks like these from local students will be on display at the Science Museum of Virginia as part of ART 180's annual exhibition. (Photo courtesy ART 180)

Celebrating the Richmond nonprofit's 15th anniversary, ART 180’s The Really Big Show is coming to the Science Museum of Virginia on Saturday, April 28, featuring students from local elementary, middle and high schools and their artwork.

At Richmond's Binford Middle School, the "Pieces of Me" art program, led by Patricia Bruce and Alex Gwynn, encourages students to consider their identity and express themselves through three different media to create a portrait.

“I worked with kids in art before, and one thing that would always happen is, if I made an example of something, they would just make the exact same thing,” Bruce says. “I hope this program allows them to start thinking about themselves more, thinking about who they are, who they want to be, what's important to them and then just putting more energy in those parts of themselves that do make them feel better.”

Every student's artwork is different, from comic strips to watercolors.

Branden, a middle school student in the program, painted an anime character playing with LEGOs to represent himself. “It’s what I like,” he says.

Another middle schooler, Piper, found inspiration through her love of dance. “I really like to dance, I am really good at it,” she says, drawing a pair of ballet slippers for her final project.

The Really Big Show runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, with performances by students and reggae artist Mighty Joshua. Art activities and games are also scheduled.