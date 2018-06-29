Iron Works

Blacksmiths from around the country gather to share their craft

by

About 1,000 blacksmiths are forging hot metal into knives, sculpture and furniture this week at Meadow Event Park in Caroline County as part of the biannual conference of the Artist Blacksmith Association of North America. While the conference has been held in various locations throughout the United States since about 1970, this is its first time in Virginia, says Craig Kaviar, the association's vice president.

Registration to attend the conference is $100 per day, but on Saturday, admission is free after 2 p.m. Demonstrations will continue until 4 p.m., followed by silent and live auctions. "Everything that's made here will be up for auction," Kaviar says, plus additional items brought by the blacksmiths. Proceeds will be used for educational grants to help carry on the tradition, he says. As a companion event, Gallery Flux in Ashland is holding a national juried exhibition of forged iron, "New Art from an Old Craft," through Saturday. 

Here are some scenes from our visit to the conference this week:

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.