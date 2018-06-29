Iron Works

× Expand A few of the intricate designs created by the Patient Order of Meticulous Metalsmiths. (Photo by Ella Testin)

About 1,000 blacksmiths are forging hot metal into knives, sculpture and furniture this week at Meadow Event Park in Caroline County as part of the biannual conference of the Artist Blacksmith Association of North America. While the conference has been held in various locations throughout the United States since about 1970, this is its first time in Virginia, says Craig Kaviar, the association's vice president.

Registration to attend the conference is $100 per day, but on Saturday, admission is free after 2 p.m. Demonstrations will continue until 4 p.m., followed by silent and live auctions. "Everything that's made here will be up for auction," Kaviar says, plus additional items brought by the blacksmiths. Proceeds will be used for educational grants to help carry on the tradition, he says. As a companion event, Gallery Flux in Ashland is holding a national juried exhibition of forged iron, "New Art from an Old Craft," through Saturday.

Here are some scenes from our visit to the conference this week:

Susan Hutchinson, one of the many woman blacksmiths at the event, welds a piece of art as onlookers watch. (Photo by Ella Testin)

A skilled ferrier with Michigan-based Daisy Hill Forge hammers away at a horseshoe while a large crowd gathers to watch. (Photo by Ella Testin)

A student of Dale Morris, co-founder and master artisan blacksmith, works in the youth tent. Morris has been teaching kids how to weld for over 42 years. (Photo by Ella Testin)

A paper model of the artwork that the Patient Order of Meticulous Metalsmiths expects to have completed by Saturday. Tom Latane, Peter Renzetti, Tina Chisena, Kim Thomas and Kevin Clancy are all responsible for their own piece of the puzzle. (Photo by Ella Testin)

Peter Renzetti of Clayton, Delaware, stands next to some of his previous metal work. He is a part of the collaborative group called the Patient Order of Meticulous Metalsmiths. This week, Renzetti and his co-collaborators created an ornate piece of metal art to be auctioned off on Saturday evening. (Photo by Ella Testin)

John Medwedeff is joined by his right-hand man, Gabriel Chaille, in their vigorous and painstaking effort to complete their sculpture. (Photo by Ella Testin)

Whimsical creations for sale at the tailgate portion of the Artist Blacksmith Association of North America conference. (Photo by Ella Testin)