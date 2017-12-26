In the Category of Emerging Artist...

× Expand Photo courtesy Nicholas Kuszyk

Nicholas Kuszyk

2005, artist

“I ride my bike every day in Ridgewood, Queens. I’ve been able to sustain a modest career painting murals and selling work. I build forts and treehouses whenever possible. Occasionally I ride my bike deep in the woods. Life is nice when not focused on the world’s problems.”

× Expand Photo courtesy FEAST

FEAST

2006, mixed media/performance

Terral Bolton, Terry Brown, Sherry Griffin, C.J. Hawn, Stephanie Lundy and Chris Norris created often-provocative productions from 2003 to 2007. “I sense it’s almost time to get the band back together for our comeback album,” says Griffin, now a photographer in Austin, Texas.

× Expand Photo by Ash Daniel

Michele Young-Stone

2010, novelist

“Winning the Pollak was monumental,” says Michele Young-Stone, who now lives in the Outer Banks. “That recognition, and being able to share it with my family and the city I love, was the most gratifying thing in my career.” On April 10, her third novel, “Lost in the Beehive,” will be published.

× Expand Photo by Todd Wright

Eric Knight

2011, pen and ink drawing

His recent drawing, “The Orb,” at 8 1/2 by 11 inches, is the culmination of a year and a half and 1,500 hours. Chop Suey Books continues to offer Knight’s drawings and has featured an upstairs mini-gallery of his work. Knight observes, “And — most important — I think I’m doing my best work ever now. At 62.”

× Expand Photo by Spencer Turner

Eva Rocha

2015, multimedia artist

Receiving the Pollak, Eva Rocha says, came at a crucial time. “My career then was really fragile and emerging,” the MFA graduate of VCU says. She recently completed a residency at the Santa Fe Art Institute in New Mexico, and she’s installing a piece at Pine Camp Arts and Community Center in 2018.