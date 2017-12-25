A Little Luck, Lots of Hard Work

20th Annual Pollak Prizes for Excellence in the Arts

Vince Gilligan

Lifetime Achievement Award

× Expand Vince Gilligan (Photo by Rob Greer)

Anxiety seized Vince Gilligan. Leaving dinner after seeing a film at the Westhampton Theatre, he confided to his girlfriend, Holly Rice, about a potential big assignment. Gilligan, a writer and co-executive producer for “The X-Files,” had been asked by the show’s creator, Chris Carter, to direct an episode that Gilligan wrote.

He didn’t feel capable.

“And Holly, God bless her, she asked me, ‘What’s the worst that can happen?’ ”

Gilligan laughs while recalling his response: “Well, they could lose $5 million because I screw up so badly.”

She responded, “You gonna bring the company down?”

Gilligan thought about that and figured, no, 20th Century Fox would record any loss as a rounding error. Rice insisted that the worst thing he could do was not accept the challenge.

“I was petrified with fear over the weekend leading into the first day of shooting. It’s always daunting,” he says of directing. “Not always petrifying.”

Gilligan’s directorial debut, “Je Souhaite,” which translates as “I Wish,” aired on May 14, 2000. The story concerns Anson Stokes, a storage-facility employee who is reprimanded by his bellowing boss, Jay Gilmore, for not cleaning out a unit. Stokes starts the task and unrolls an Oriental rug to discover a leather-jacket-clad “ginnaye,” or genie. She possesses the power to grant wishes but has lost patience with the venal desires of mortals.

The episode is often rated among the favorite installments of “The X-Files,” which featured FBI special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson). Gilmore seeks them after his lips are overgrown by facial skin. In a scene reminiscent of an EC Comics horror story, Gilmore, his mouth cut open by surgery, explains to the agents that he thinks his vanished former employee is somehow responsible. When Mulder and Scully visit the Stokes trailer home, where they first see a yacht stranded in the driveway, they are met at the door by Stokes’ wheelchair-bound brother Leslie, who insists that Gilmore’s condition comes from “weird chemicals.” He mentions that Anson once found “a guy with a meth lab in one of the storage units.”

About eight years later, Gilligan created “Breaking Bad,” about a cancer-ridden high school chemistry teacher with the alliterative and character-colored name of Walter White. He goes from an OK guy into an evil genius meth manufacturer.

The weird splendors of Gilligan’s imagination have garnered him a slew of Emmy awards, as well as honors as a writer, director and producer for his meth-fueled crime drama, “Breaking Bad,” and its successor prequel, “Better Call Saul.”

These days, Gilligan’s longtime colleague Peter Gould is shepherding “Better Call Saul” as it its preps its fourth season. Gilligan is adapting “Raven: The Untold Story of the Rev. Jim Jones and His People,” a 1982 account by reporter Tim Reiterman of the events that led to the 1978 mass suicide of almost 1,000 people associated with would-be messiah Jim Jones and his People’s Temple cult in Guyana. Reiterman, then reporting for the San Francisco Examiner, accompanied Congressman Leo Ryan for a fact-finding mission. Reiterman sustained injuries from the gunfire that killed Ryan. Gilligan is working on a miniseries version for HBO.

“My writing for this is slow as mud,” he sighs. “It’s the most depressing thing, and I hope that taking this on wasn’t a horrible mistake.” The individual members of the group, he says, were mostly good people who wanted better lives and to make contributions to something greater than themselves. Instead, Gilligan says, “They got suckered by a sociopathic con man.”

It Opens in a Bookshop

Born in Richmond, Gilligan grew up in Farmville and Chesterfield County — and in his grandfather Vincent T. Gilligan’s Richmond Book Shop.

He credits the fundamental component of his education to the now-gone “flying-saucer-shaped” J.P Wynne Campus School in Farmville, a laboratory school and part of Longwood College (now university). Gail, his mother, taught there. He recalls her making a life-size “reading tree.” She spent hours after school in its realization so that her students could sit and read beneath its construction-paper boughs. From plywood, she built Campy the Clown, a matching game that lit up like an educational “Operation” board.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Wall, an exhibiting artist and cofounder of the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts who also taught at Wynne, made a profound and enduring impression on Gilligan. Her interest in building student excitement for creative work extended beyond the classroom. Each summer, Wall loaned Gilligan a Super 8 Eumig movie camera. “This is an expensive German camera she’s loaning a sixth-grader,” he remembers, with a measure of amazement.