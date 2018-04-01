April 2018 Issue

× Expand Photo by Jeff Saxman; special thanks to Disco Sports

82 / Her Gospel Truth Sister Rosetta Tharpe left her mark on popular music, but her time in Richmond hasn’t been acknowledged. By Craig Belcher

86 / Under Fire During encounters with police, one wrong move can be life-altering for a civilian. And as high-profile shootings test public confidence in law enforcement, officers face the possibility that any routine stop could turn violent. By Sarah King

92 / Top Doctors It takes a team to practice great medicine, as exemplified by some of our Top Doctors for 2018. Check out some of their stories, and see which physicians and other health care providers have topped the vote in our annual survey of medical professionals.

Dine / Good Eggs These restaurant dishes will gladly leave you with egg in your face, morning, noon and night. By Eileen Mellon

Carytown Guide / Style in Full Bloom For fashion that will add some spring to your step, head to Carytown, where the whole family can be outfitted with on-trend threads. Styling by Jonathan Copeland

UPFRONT

24 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

36 / Public Safety Advocates find a new home for the Richmond Mounted Unit.

38 / History The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission documents the civil rights leader’s time in Virginia.

42 / My Take How do I love baseball in RVA? Let me count the ways. By Marc Cheatham

46 / News In Henrico County, schools are reaping the benefits of the meals tax.

50 / Flashback George Washington slept here. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

224 / Flip to the Back City Council Vice President Cynthia Newbille reflects on Richmond’s biggest challenges.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

53 / Datebook Todrick Hall goes to Oz, Adam Sandler is back and so is R&B from the 1990s, Hayley Orrantia moonlights at a local club.

57 / Q&A Soul singer Bettye LaVette doesn’t hold back when she’s performing or talking about her peers in the music industry.

58 / Spotlight VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art opens this month and it’s worth waiting for.

60 / Profile A member of one of Virginia’s first families of music, Victor Wooten is a talented bassist who can take a joke.

LIVING

65 / Style Black contrasts make for bold florals.

68 / Shop Talk Saxon Shoes steps up its look with a renovation.

70 / Family Tips to help sleep-deprived parents of newborns make it through the night By Samantha Willis

74 / Travel Historic attractions and small town charm abound in Manteo, North Carolina. By Joan Tupponce

78 / Picture This An evening at the Elbys and a toast to the Governor’s Cup Wine Awards

DINING

207 / Review Indian Fields Tavern

210 / Ingredient Discover one of the mid-Atlantic’s great delicacies.

212 / Profile At European Taste, you can sample how the other half of Europe eats.

214 / Profile Ye Won’s owners chase a Zen-like passion.

216 / 5 Faves These bodegas pair dry goods with bistros.

220 / Industry With Hardywood West Creek, the region enters a new phase as a beer hub. By Sarah Geroux

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!